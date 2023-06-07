Regime’s Return to the Arab League Will Not Stop Israeli Raids in Syria

The impact of the Arab League's decision on Israel's freedom to operate in Syrian airspace remains uncertain, Baladi News writes.

Carmit Valensi, director of the Syria Research Program at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies, expressed concerns about Syria’s return to the Arab League, stating that it could have negative effects for Israel. In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Valensi remarked, “From our perspective, Bashar al-Assad has received a free gift without offering anything in return.”

According to Valensi, the regime’s head has gained new recognition for his position and potentially even economic funding. This recognition could result in Arab countries investing billions of dollars in Syria’s reconstruction process and potentially exerting pressure on the United States and Europe to lift sanctions on the Assad regime.

However, Valensi pointed out that the Arab League’s conditions for Assad’s return included commitments such as resuming dialogue with the opposition, facilitating the safe return of refugees, and possibly reducing the Iranian presence. She noted, “Although these conditions were part of the Arab declaration, we have yet to see any statement or commitment from Assad indicating his willingness to make these concessions.”

Valensi also expressed concern about Iran’s continued military positioning in Syria and its arms transfers to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon. Despite regaining regional recognition from the Arab League, Assad has not imposed any restrictions on these activities.

As Israel continues its air attacks on targets in Syria, the impact of the Arab League’s decision on Israel’s freedom to operate in Syrian airspace remains uncertain to officials within Israel’s decision-making circles.

Valensi suggested that one potential outcome is that Arab states could exert pressure on Israel to refrain from attacking targets within Syrian territory. She explained, “With Assad gaining more acceptance in the regional arena, this might lead regional parties to urge Israel to avoid, or at least minimize, its military engagements in Syria, particularly concerning facilities linked to the Syrian regime.”

She further elaborated, “Consequently, while Western reports indicate that Israel’s attacks on Iranian targets are acceptable and serve regional interests in preventing Iran from increasing its influence in Syria, targeting the regime, such as at Damascus International Airport, could become problematic, potentially leading to criticism directed at Israel.”

