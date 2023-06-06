Three Suicide Attempts in 24 Hours

The reasons behind these incidents are largely attributed to the deteriorating living conditions faced by the majority of the population, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

Within a 24-hour period, three suicide attempts occurred in the opposition-controlled areas of northwest Syria. Tragically, one of these attempts resulted in a fatality. The reasons behind these incidents are largely attributed to the deteriorating living conditions faced by the majority of the population in the region.

Muhammad Hallaj, an official from the “Syrian Response Coordinators” team, informed Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that a man in his thirties, identified as B.A., took his own life by shooting himself with a military pistol inside his residence in the town of Tlalin, located in the Azaz region of northern Syria. Hallaj emphasized that the worsening economic situation plays a significant role in the rising number of suicides.

In addition, two women attempted suicide in separate incidents. One of them overdosed on medication in the city of Maarat Misrin in the northern countryside of Idlib, while the other attempted suicide by overdosing on medication inside a hospital in the same town. Fortunately, both women survived as their stomachs were pumped to remove the ingested substances.

Hallaj noted that the current year has witnessed a total of 22 suicide attempts thus far. Out of these, 11 cases resulted in the deaths of three children and eight men, while there were 11 failed suicide attempts involving eight women and three men.

Over the past year, the opposition-controlled areas of Syria have recorded a total of 88 suicides, with 55 leading to fatalities. Among the deceased are 16 children and 17 women. Additionally, there have been 33 unsuccessful suicide attempts, including 17 women and two children, as reported by the Syrian Response Coordinators.

Suicide rates in Syria have seen a significant increase across various regions, with the highest percentage occurring in areas controlled by the regime. This rise can be attributed to poor living conditions, the prevalence of drug use, and instances of marital separation and divorce.

