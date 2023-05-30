Jarablus: Radio Reporter Arrested over Publication about Turkish Elections

Hamed al-Ali was arrested by the local security service and taken to an undisclosed location, according to Baladi News.

In Jarablus, a town north of Aleppo, Hamed al-Ali, a correspondent for the Syrian opposition outlet “Radio al-Kul” based in Istanbul, Turkey, was arrested on Tuesday morning, May 30th, by the local security services due to a Facebook post.

According to reports from various media outlets and journalists on social media, the military police of the National Army conducted a raid at the residence of journalist Hamid al-Ali in Jarablus, Aleppo governorate. He was subsequently arrested and taken to an undisclosed location. The reason behind his arrest was his Facebook post, in which he had commented on the Turkish elections.

Following the news of his arrest, numerous activists promptly called for Hamed’s release. They held the authorities accountable for his safety and strongly condemned the suppression of freedom of expression.

In a separate incident, several individuals in areas controlled by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army factions in northern Syria were injured on Sunday evening due to reckless gunfire carried out to celebrate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election for another presidential term.

Activists on social media platforms criticized the “national” celebrations involving indiscriminate shooting to commemorate the victory of the current Turkish president. They reminded others that hundreds of Turkish army members stationed in Syria did not express any celebration for President Erdogan’s victory.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.