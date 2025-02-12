Syrian Negotiating Committee and Coalition Prepare for Dissolution in Meeting with President Al-Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with a delegation from the Syrian Negotiating Committee (SNC) and the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) at the People’s Palace in Damascus, where they officially handed over files related to their work in preparation for the announcement of their dissolution.

Transition Toward a Unified State

According to a statement from the Syrian Presidency, Al-Sharaa received Badr Jamous, head of the Negotiating Committee, and Hadi al-Bahra, head of the Coalition, along with a delegation representing both institutions. The delegation congratulated Al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency, emphasizing the importance of national unity among Syrians—across the people, leadership, and institutions—to confront the challenges at this critical juncture in the country’s history.

The statement clarified that, in accordance with the declaration of the Syrian revolution’s victory, all institutions established during the revolution are set to be dissolved and integrated into state institutions. The delegation formally transferred all records and operational files related to the Negotiating Committee, the National Coalition, and their affiliated institutions to the Syrian state, ensuring their continuation in a manner that serves the interests of the Syrian people and contributes to state-building under Al-Sharaa’s leadership.

Honoring the Legacy of Opposition Efforts

Al-Sharaa praised the role played by the Negotiating Committee and the Coalition over the past fourteen years, acknowledging their contributions in exposing the crimes of the previous regime and maintaining the resilience of the Syrian people. He highlighted their firm stance on the international stage, their efforts in countering the regime’s narrative, and their dedication to the Syrian cause. The statement credited the Military Operations Department and the sacrifices of Syrian rebels for securing the revolution’s military victory over the deposed regime.

Integrating Political and Administrative Cadres

As Syria transitions into a new political structure, Al-Sharaa stressed the importance of incorporating the experienced political, administrative, and technical cadres from both institutions into state institutions according to their qualifications. This integration aims to enhance governance and public administration, ensuring that the expertise developed during the years of opposition activity contributes effectively to rebuilding the country.

The delegation, in turn, affirmed its commitment to working hand in hand with Al-Sharaa’s administration to overcome the challenges of the transitional phase. They underscored the necessity of forming a comprehensive transitional government that represents all Syrians, drafting a new constitution subject to public approval, and holding free and fair elections across all levels of governance.

Final Steps Toward Dissolution

Sources confirmed to Syria TV that the Syrian National Coalition has already closed its office in Istanbul and is currently in talks with the new administration regarding the future of its members and staff. Discussions include the possibility of integrating them into state institutions, with a formal announcement of the Coalition’s dissolution expected soon.

This meeting marks a significant milestone in Syria’s political landscape, as opposition institutions that once challenged the former regime are now being absorbed into the new state structure, signalling a major shift in the country’s governance framework.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.