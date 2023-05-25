Talbiseh: Regime Brings in Military Reinforcements, Pushes to Storm the Town

The situation in Talbiseh remains tense as the fortification of checkpoints continues to concern the city's residents, according to Al-Modon.

The residents of Talbiseh in the northeastern countryside of Homs are gripped with fear as they anticipate an imminent assault by regime forces. Recent developments, such as the deployment of military reinforcements, the establishment of new checkpoints, and the fortification of existing ones in close proximity to the city, have only intensified their concerns.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, military reinforcements from the regime forces have indeed arrived at the outskirts of the city, stationing themselves at the surrounding checkpoints. This development has heightened the residents’ anxiety, perceiving it as a potential precursor to a ground incursion.

The Observatory has also reported that the city’s security and military committee has established a new military checkpoint east of Talbiseh. This checkpoint boasts heavy armoured vehicles and vehicles equipped with medium machine guns, along with a contingent of 20 members stationed inside.

Furthermore, the regime forces have reinforced and fortified another checkpoint near the city. They have raised earth mounds and obstructed an agricultural road in the vicinity, compelling people to pass through the checkpoint for identity verification. Previously, this road served as a thoroughfare for movement between the cities and villages of the northern countryside of Homs.

The situation in Talbiseh remains tense as the presence of military reinforcements and the fortification of checkpoints continue to concern the city’s residents.

Furthermore, he verified the arrival of military reinforcements at the checkpoints along the Talbiseh-Jabbourin road and the junction near the village of Ghantou, situated west of the city. Concurrently, the members of the Air Defense Battalion checkpoint have relocated to the agricultural road connecting Talbiseh and the village of Ghantou, subjecting civilians to stringent security measures.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the security branches convened a meeting with the city’s esteemed elders. The objective of the gathering was to implore their cooperation in combating the drug trade facilitated by individuals affiliated with the Lebanese group “Hezbollah.” The meeting also aimed to address the issue of kidnappings carried out with the intent of extorting ransoms, orchestrated by a person closely associated with the Fourth Division in coordination with certain individuals within the city. Additionally, the observatory reported that the authorities demanded an end to armed robberies and thefts.

Following the meeting, the dignitaries released a statement affirming their dedication to curbing lawlessness and prosecuting drug traffickers and kidnapping syndicates. In an effort to deter the proposed security solution put forth by Major General Hossam Louka, the head of the General Intelligence Division, they proposed the formation of a 300-member armed faction aligned with the security and military committee in Homs.

The observatory emphasized that the regime’s recent surge in military reinforcements over the past 24 hours suggests preparations for an impending military intervention in the city. This occurs despite the assurances provided by notable figures in Talbiseh to comply with the demands of the security services. The observatory further noted that the recent demands put forth by the local leaders are merely seen as excuses to establish additional checkpoints.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.