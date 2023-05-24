Arab Normalization Triggers New Wave of Syrian Refugees to Europe

Iranian militias assist asylum seekers to cross into SDF-areas where they meet with smugglers, according to al-Modon.

The normalization with Assad’s regime has led to an increase in Syrian refugees migrating to Europe. Many young Syrians have lost hope in their country due to the regime’s continued presence and the expectation of more war and poor living conditions. This wave of migration coincides with media calls for the return of refugees amidst the region’s reconciliation with the Assad regime.

Asylum seekers from areas controlled by the regime forces, particularly the province of As-Suwayda, travel to Deir-ez-Zor, which is under the control of Iranian militias. These militias assist them in crossing the Euphrates River to areas controlled by the “Syrian Democratic Forces.” From there, they join groups of young men from various provinces and, under the guidance of smugglers, head to the Syrian region of Ras al-Ayn, controlled by the Turkish-backed “National Army.” They pay additional sums to smugglers and cross the Turkish border with the help of leaders in the “National Army.” Eventually, they reach destinations such as Germany, the Netherlands, or Sweden, where they apply for asylum.

The cost of this journey, which amounts to approximately 15,000 euros on average, is funded by the immigrants themselves. They use what remains of their property and savings, part of which goes to the Assad regime in exchange for a necessary passport, even though they cross the border illegally. Another portion of the amount goes to the Iranian militias who transport and smuggle them outside the regime’s control, while warlords at the Turkish borders also receive a share. The refugees arrive in European countries with nothing but documents proving their origin from the country they fled.

Families of the new immigrants often sacrifice their last savings, homes, or property, as the refugees sever ties with their home country. The regime’s nationalistic slogans and actions have pushed them to lose faith in their country and abandon it in search of a better future. Their departure not only brings hard currency to their families but also ensures that no future opposition force will be formed against the regime, creating room for the ambitious projects of its allies.

Reports suggest that smugglers working with Iranian militias have purchased numerous houses in towns like al-Bukamal, located on the outskirts of Damascus. Similar activities are happening in other towns and cities like Aleppo and Deir-ez-Zor.

Critics of the Syrian narratives and the revolution may continue spreading propaganda and falsehoods, but they cannot answer the crucial question: Why have so many Syrians fled their homeland? Even after the revolution and war, why are they leaving now when the regime claims to have achieved victory?

