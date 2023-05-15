International Coalition Carries out Airdrop in Deir-ez-Zor

The operation was aimed at dismantling an ISIS cell, Baladi News reports.

The U.S.-led international coalition, in collaboration with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), conducted an airdrop operation on Sunday evening, May 14th, in the city of Raqqa, located in eastern Syria.

According to a statement issued by the SDF’s media center, the operation was carried out by its anti-terrorism unit (YAT) with the support of the international coalition in Raqqa. However, no specific details regarding the outcome of the operation were provided.

The sounds of explosions heard in the area at that time were attributed to the raid in Raqqa, as reported.

Additionally, the “Al-Sharqiya-24” website confirmed that the international coalition forces executed an airdrop operation targeting a house in the al-Meshlab neighbourhood of Raqqa city. Meanwhile, sources close to the SDF claimed that the operation was aimed at dismantling an ISIS cell, but the results of the operation remain unknown as of the time of this report.

On February 22nd, the international coalition and SDF conducted an airdrop operation in the town of Jadid Akidat, located in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

According to the “Deir-ez-Zor 24” website, the coalition and the SDF targeted a house adjacent to the residence of “Fadi Rafi Al-Daoud”. As a result, the owner of the targeted house, along with “Fadi,” fled their homes. The international coalition pursued them near the Euphrates River, utilizing drones and police dogs.

It is worth mentioning that the coalition forces are actively engaged in joint security operations with the SDF forces across the areas under SDF control in northern and eastern Syria. These operations aim to combat and neutralize ISIS cells.

