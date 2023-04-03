Coalition Airstrike on Idleb: Who is Targeted?

A suspected former commander of the Hurras al-Din faction was reportedly killed in the drone strike, according to Baladi News.

A suspected former commander of the Hurras al-Din faction was reportedly killed in a drone strike carried out by the international coalition on Monday afternoon, in a village located in the northern countryside of Idleb.

According to a local source who spoke with Baladi News, an individual identified as Khaled Abdullah al-Khalif, a resident of Deir-ez-Zor, was allegedly targeted by a U.S.-made drone belonging to the international coalition. The strike, which reportedly used an AGM-114 Hellfire missile, occurred while al-Khalif was in the farms surrounding the village of Kaftin in the north of Idleb governorate.

The source elaborated that Khalif sustained severe injuries at the time of the targeting, resulting in the amputation of his feet. Following the attack, the White Helmets teams worked to rescue him and transport him to the nearest medical facility in the area for necessary treatment.

The source noted that Khalif, a suspected former leader of the Hurras al-Din faction, had been residing in a house located in the farms surrounding the village of Kaftin in the north of Idleb for approximately 10 days. Additionally, medical sources have confirmed that al-Khalif passed away immediately after arriving at the hospital, due to the severity of the wounds he sustained as a result of the targeting.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.