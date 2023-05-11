Mekdad: Despite Past Years Problems, There is an Opportunity to Work Jointly with Turkey

Mekdad emphasized that Syria and Turkey share common interests and goals, al-Watan.

During the quadripartite meeting in Moscow with his Russian, Iranian, and Turkish counterparts, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, emphasized that Syria and Turkey share common interests and goals, and have long borders. He believes that there is still an opportunity for joint action by the two countries, with the help and support of their Russian and Iranian allies, to achieve their goals and interests in a way that serves the aspirations of their peoples.

Mekdad added that Syria is willing to engage in constructive and open dialogue to reach its desired goals, as long as it’s based on mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of the state, and non-interference in its internal affairs. He also acknowledged that the Astana process has achieved some positive results on the ground, but there’s still a long way to go in resolving other issues.

According to Mekdad, ending the illegal military presence on Syrian territory is Syria’s primary objective. This includes the Turkish forces, and without progress on this issue, they will not reach any significant results. Mekdad stressed that Syria looks to the future in its relations with other countries, in a way that preserves the rights of the Syrian people and their national interests. These interests cannot be compromised or waived.

Finally, Mekdad reiterated the need to fight all terrorist organizations on Syrian territory and eliminate them under all their names. These organizations pose a threat not only to Syria but also to other countries.

Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized his country’s commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity while rejecting external interference in its affairs. He also pointed out that normalizing Turkish-Syrian relations could have a positive impact on the region and the Middle East as a whole.

Lavrov expressed optimism about the ongoing meeting, saying that it was the result of joint efforts and previous meetings at the level of defence ministers and deputy foreign ministers. He hoped that the talks would contribute to setting a roadmap to restore Syrian-Turkish relations to normal.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.