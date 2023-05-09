Joint Arab Military Delegation Visits Qamishli

The delegation included security figures from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, according to Baladi News.

According to a private source who spoke to Baladi News on Tuesday, a joint military delegation comprising high-ranking officials from Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia visited a military base belonging to the international coalition forces in Qamishli and held a meeting with leaders of the “SDF.”

The delegation reportedly included Major General Yusef al-Hunaiti, the commander of the Jordanian army, Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi deputy defence minister, and Major General Osama Askar, the Egyptian chief of staff. The meeting took place after the Syrian regime’s foreign minister participated in a meeting in Amman, Jordan, and following the Arab League’s decision to restore Syria’s seat.

In a recent report, Al-Monitor quoted four anonymous sources, including officials in the region, stating that the commander of the SDF forces, Mazloum Abdi, had visited the UAE and met with officials there to request Abu Dhabi’s assistance in pressuring the Assad regime on the issue of Syrian Kurds. This comes amid fading confidence in American and Arab communication with Damascus.

