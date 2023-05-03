International Coalition Kills a Shepherd in Syrian Badia

Local sources in the Idleb countryside confirmed that the shepherd was a civilian and not affiliated with any armed organization, Athr Press claims.

Drones belonging to the “International Coalition” targeted a farm in the town of Qorqaniyah, north of Idleb, resulting in an explosion in the area. The attack claimed the life of a 62-year-old shepherd who was tending to his livestock, as well as more than 30 sheep. Local sources in the Idleb countryside confirmed that the shepherd was a civilian and not affiliated with any armed organization.

According to these sources, the “International Coalition” receives information periodically from the “Tahrir Authority” about the movements of leaders in the “Guardians of Religion” and “Ansar al-Tawhid” organizations.

In September 2021, private sources revealed to Athar that the leader of “Tahrir al-Sham,” Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, held a meeting with his leaders in Idleb and requested that they collect complete information about the movements of militants from the “Guardians of Religion” organization in Idleb, with the aim of providing accurate information and coordinates about the movements of these leaders to the “International Coalition”.

This has resulted in a number of operations in Idleb that have caused civilian casualties, such as the February operation in the town of Atmeh, north of the governorate, which claimed the lives of seven children and three women.

