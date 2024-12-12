“Al-Sharaa” Meets Southern Factions to Form Ministry of Defense

The Southern Operations Room, which includes armed factions from Daraa, Suweida, and Quneitra provinces, announced today, Wednesday, that it held a meeting with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the head of military operations, in Damascus.

Local media reported that “Ahmed Al-Sharaa, head of military operations, held a meeting with several military leaders and southern Syrian factions to discuss the formation of a Ministry of Defense and the integration of all armed factions into it.”

Ahmed Al-Sharaa, previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leads the opposition factions’ military operations room under the name “Deterring Aggression.” He is the leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).

In a statement, the Southern Operations Room emphasized the importance of achieving stability and security in the region, contributing to building a state that ensures justice and upholds the dignity of all Syrians.

Al-Sharaa and the Southern Operations Room agreed to strengthen coordination among active forces. The meeting also highlighted the significance of fostering joint efforts among military and civilian entities to ensure security and preserve national gains, according to the operations room.

The statement added that the parties stressed the need to rebuild the Syrian state, which requires collective efforts to achieve this goal. This includes planning for upcoming stages, with the meeting outlining priorities in the security and public service sectors.

Earlier today, the interim government appointed by the military operations administration in Syria, represented by Mohammed Al-Bashir, called on Syrians abroad to return to the country.

Armed opposition factions under the “Deterring Aggression” operations room recently took control of the Syrian capital, Damascus, and declared the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, marking 14 years since the start of the popular uprising in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.