On Monday, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, met with Alexander Yakovenko, Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and his delegation at the headquarters of the Watan Document Foundation. During the meeting, Yakovenko discussed the steps taken by Russia, China, Brazil, and the BRICS countries to gradually reduce their dependence on the Western economy and build a new economic system that moves away from the use of the dollar. He also emphasized that the sanctions imposed by the West on several countries have motivated many nations to seek safer and more stable alternatives for their economies.

Yakovenko questioned whether European countries would prioritize their economic interests and challenge the US hegemony or follow the path of the new economic reality that is being created by Chinese-Russian and Chinese-Brazilian cooperation. He also mentioned the importance of the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement and the imminent end of the war in Yemen in creating a new regional reality in which the countries of the region play a vital role.

Dr. Shaaban emphasized the need for intellectual dialogue and agreement on media political concepts to respond to the Western hegemony and the culture and ethics of neo-liberalism. She also highlighted the importance of alliances between countries seeking to establish a new world order, as well as dialogue and agreement on concepts, terminology, and steps that contribute to economic transformations for the greater good of humanity and future generations.

Both sides recognized the significance of cooperation between Russia and Syria in these areas and stressed the importance of exchanging political and media opinions and ideas to enhance this approach and attract parties in need of help in defining their directions. They also discussed the initiative to publish their terms that express the new reality and counter the misleading Western media’s separation from the actual events.

