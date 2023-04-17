Mekdad: Return to Arab League Almost Impossible Before Correcting Bilateral Relations

Mekdad made this comment during an official visit to Algeria where he met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Syria TV says.

On Sunday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad stated that restoring the regime’s membership in the Arab League is highly unlikely until bilateral relations are rectified. Mekdad made this comment during an official visit to Algeria where he met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. He added that the recent visits by Syrian officials to some Arab countries were aimed at turning a new leaf in their relations with the Arab world.

In an interview with Algérie International TV, Mekdad responded to a question about the Syrian regime’s return to the Arab League, stating that it is “almost impossible before the correction of bilateral relations,” according to Reuters.

The pro-regime Al-Watan newspaper reported that Mekdad will hold official talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf before heading to Tunisia, where he has been invited by his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar.

On April 15th, a consultative meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq on Syria took place in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting’s final statement emphasized the significance of a political solution as the sole resolution to the Syrian crisis, highlighting the need for Arab leadership in endeavours to resolve the crisis. Notably, the statement did not address the decision regarding the Syrian regime’s return to the Arab League. The United Arab Emirates did not participate in the meeting.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.