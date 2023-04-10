Egyptian FM Calls Pedersen After Receiving Mekdad: 2254 and Comprehensive Settlement

Sameh Shoukry released a statement indicating that the purpose of the phone call was to consult and coordinate with the UN envoy, according to al-Souria Net.

A week after his meeting with the Syrian regime’s Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a phone call with the UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen.

On Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry released a statement indicating that the purpose of the phone call was to consult and coordinate with the UN envoy on the Syrian crisis, and to explore ways to advance a political solution.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, during the call, Shoukry expressed Egypt’s full support for the efforts of the UN envoy to achieve a comprehensive political settlement in Syria, which is under Syrian ownership and in line with Security Council Resolution 2254.

Abu Zeid also stated that Egypt attaches great importance to restoring the security and stability of Syria and ending all forms of terrorism and foreign interference in the country.

Abu Zeid also mentioned that the phone call addressed ways to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, and both parties agreed to continue consulting and coordinating in the future.

It is worth noting that although Shoukry’s meeting with regime Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Cairo last week was the first of its kind in over a decade, the final statement fell short of expectations.

At the time, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated that the two ministers held a closed bilateral meeting, which was followed by an expanded session of talks between the delegations of both countries. The discussions revolved around various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as ways to enhance and strengthen them.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.