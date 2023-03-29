Safadi Stresses Importance of Jordanian Initiative to Reach Solution in Syria

Safadi met his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib in Amman, according to Athr Press.

During a press conference held in the Jordanian capital Amman with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the importance of concluding the Jordanian initiative to achieve a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Safadi further stated that there are ongoing efforts with Arab countries and the international community to resolve the Syrian crisis gradually, encompassing humanitarian, economic, and political aspects. The Jordanian news channel “Kingdom” reported on the conference.

“We are collaborating with the international community and Arab countries to achieve a political solution to the Syrian crisis through the Jordanian initiative. This initiative is based on an Arab role that engages directly with the Syrian government, following a step-by-step approach to reach a gradual solution that resolves the political, humanitarian, and security issues related to the Syrian crisis,” Safadi explained.

In turn, Bou Habib praised the Jordanian initiative at the press conference, calling for supporting it with a collective Arab initiative that restores stability to Syria and extricates it from its crisis.

Arabi21 reported on a Jordanian source familiar with certain aspects of the initiative, stating that “this initiative is a response to the current situation in Syria and aims to prevent regional countries from dominating the Syrian arena in the absence of Arab involvement over the past few years.”

Arabi 21 also reported that Jordan aims to include Syria in major economic projects, including connecting the Syrian and Lebanese electricity grids with Jordan’s, similar to the anticipated connection with Iraq. This effort aims to alleviate the economic crisis that has plagued the country for years. However, military expert Mamoun Abu Nuwar was quoted as saying that the success of the Jordanian initiative is highly challenging due to potential conflicts with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2254.

Recently, Safadi has been discussing the Jordanian initiative with various UN and international bodies. He recently met with the UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, and raised the matter with his British and Russian counterparts.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.