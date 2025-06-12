Syrian Interior Ministry: Israeli Incursions in the South Escalate Regional Tensions

A Syrian Interior Ministry statement condemned an early-morning incursion by Israeli occupation forces into the village of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, warning that such actions jeopardize regional security and stability.

According to the statement, a force composed of Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and military vehicles—supported by surveillance drones—entered the village, carrying out house raids and arrest operations that targeted several civilians, as reported by state-run SANA.

The ministry said seven people were abducted by the Israeli forces, who also opened fire directly at residents, killing one civilian. The detainees were reportedly taken into Israeli-controlled territory, with their whereabouts still unknown.

The ministry described the operation as a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law, warning that continued provocations of this kind threaten to destabilize the region further.

Deepest Israeli Incursion into Western Damascus Countryside

In what local sources described as the deepest Israeli ground incursion into western Damascus, a young man was killed in Beit Jinn during a dawn raid by Israeli troops operating in villages near Mount Hermon, adjacent to the occupied Golan Heights.

Local sources told Syria TV that seven young men were detained during house raids in Beit Jinn. The slain civilian was identified as Mohammad Ahmad Hamada. His uncle, Ali Qassem Hamada, was also arrested, with no further details provided. Beit Jinn lies less than 20 kilometers from Quneitra province and about 50 kilometers from Damascus.

A Syria TV correspondent reported that Israeli forces advanced from several positions: Qurs Al-Nafl in northern Quneitra, northwest of the town of Hadar, and from the Taloul Al-Hamar outpost controlled by the Israeli military—towards Beit Jinn.

The incursion reportedly involved around 100 Israeli troops supported by 10 tanks and armoured vehicles. The forces encircled the village, called out the names of targets through loudspeakers, and clashed verbally with residents. They then shot and killed Mohammad Hamada on the spot.

Separately, Israel’s Army Radio reported that “the military completed an operation in the village of Beit Jinn, arresting individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.” It later claimed that the detainees were affiliated with Hamas.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.