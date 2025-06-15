Syrians Watch the Iran–Israel Conflict Unfold: Neutrality with a Wink

In the wake of the Assad regime’s collapse and the withdrawal of Iranian militias from Syrian territory, a new tone has emerged among Syrians—marked not by anger or allegiance, but by irony and detachment. A striking example came from media figure Faisal al-Qassem, host of Al Jazeera’s The Opposite Direction, who posted a satirical image of himself between two guests labeled “Iran” and “Israel,” captioned: “He says he wants to nuke you—what’s your response?” The implication was clear: Syria is no longer a player in this regional showdown, only an exhausted spectator.

A Digital Wave of Irony and Relief

Qassem’s post was not an isolated incident. It sparked and reflected a broader social media wave where Syrians voiced their relief at being freed from the regime-imposed role in the so-called “Axis of Resistance.” Long forced into narratives framing Iran as a noble ally and Israel as the eternal enemy, many now openly reject the binaries of that imposed narrative. They see the current Iran–Israel war not as theirs, but as the fallout of a regional power struggle they never chose.

Videos have circulated of Syrians lounging on balconies or in cafés, sipping coffee and smoking shisha, watching missiles arc across the sky and joking: “We’re just spectators now,” or “We’re with Ahmad al-Sharaa and with God—we’ve got nothing to do with this.” Such statements reflect a dramatic reversal from the regime’s longstanding insistence on total political alignment, and an embrace of neutrality, however ironic.

Mocking the “Rising Lion”

Even the name of the latest Israeli military operation, “The Rising Lion,” has become fodder for satire. One viral meme showed Bashar al-Assad disembarking from an airplane, with the caption: “Perhaps Iran should name its response ‘The Falling Lion.’” The layered jab mocked Assad’s political fall and the decline of his stature—even among former allies.

Remarkably, even Syria’s state media has mirrored this cautious neutrality. Rather than parroting slogans or assigning blame, official outlets have focused on relaying international reports and statements without commentary. In some broadcasts, guests stressed that both Iran and Israel were enemies of Syria—and that their war, now fought beyond Syrian borders, was ironically welcome if it meant sparing Syria further destruction.

From Proxy to Bystander

This shift in tone is not merely rhetorical. It reveals a deep popular conviction: that Syria’s ruin was engineered by external conflicts, cynically fought on its soil. The “Resistance Axis,” once trumpeted as a moral cause, is now widely seen as a tool of foreign dominance. For many, the satirical posts and ironic detachment mark a psychological and political emancipation from that narrative.

Still, not all Syrians have embraced this posture. Some argue that while the fall of the Assad regime ended the alliance with Iran, Israel remains an occupying power and historical enemy. They reject the idea of full neutrality. As one Syrian blogger wrote: “Since the fall of the regime, the only country treating Syria like a playground is Israel. The number of Israeli airstrikes since 2024 equals all attacks since 1948 combined.”

A Cup of Coffee, A Political Statement

As Tel Aviv and Tehran exchange missiles, most Syrians, weary from years of war and manipulation, choose instead to raise their coffee cups—not in celebration or bitterness, but as a quiet, resolute gesture of dissociation. It’s a message heard loud and clear: This was never our war—and we won’t be its fuel any longer.

