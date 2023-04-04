Meeting of Ambassadors of Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq to the Sultanate of Oman

The ambassador of Iraq to Muscat, Qais Al-Ameri, hosted a meeting attended by the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Syria, according to Athr Press.

The Iraqi embassy in Muscat took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Sultanate, Qais Saad Al-Ameri, hosted a meeting with Abdullah Al-Anzi, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ali Najafi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Idris Mia, the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic. The meeting was held in a friendly and optimistic atmosphere, reflecting the familiarity among the attendees during the blessed month of Ramadan. The meeting focused on exchanging views on regional affairs.

The timing of the meeting is significant, as there has been talk of Saudi Arabia’s intention to restore relations with the Syrian state. According to official Saudi media, the two countries may open consulates in each other’s territories as early as April. Additionally, Reuters recently reported that Saudi Arabia plans to invite President Bashar al-Assad to attend the Arab summit hosted by Riyadh in May. If this happens, it would mark an official end to Syria’s regional isolation.

According to the Jerusalem Post, recent reports in Hebrew suggest that the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran has given a significant boost to the reconciliation process between Arab nations and Syria.

