Egypt Calls for Political Solution in Line with UN Resolution 2254

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that his country is keen on a settlement in Syria in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, the foremost of which is Security Council Resolution 2254.

This occurred during Shoukry’s meeting on Monday with the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, as part of the ongoing coordination with the UN mission to advance the political solution in Syria.

During the meeting, Shoukry emphasized the crucial need to revitalize the political process and settle the Syrian crisis in accordance with relevant international resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolution 2254. Egypt is keen to expedite the resolution of the Syrian crisis, preserve the unity and integrity of the Syrian state, put an end to all forms of terrorism and foreign interference, and alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, as stated by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, in a Facebook statement.

The spokesperson also noted that during the meeting, Shoukry informed the UN envoy about Egypt’s support for Syria in dealing with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that occurred in February. He emphasized the importance of ongoing support from all parties to help Syria overcome the consequences of this disaster.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus last February with the aim of “solidarity in the face of the repercussions of the devastating earthquake.”

This is the first visit by an Egyptian foreign minister to Damascus since the Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 over the Syrian regime’s crackdown on peaceful demonstrations demanding change.

During a conference held by the Egyptian foreign minister in Damascus at the end of the visit, Shoukry ignored journalists’ questions about Arab normalization with the Syrian regime and its return to occupy Syria’s seat in the Arab League, insisting that the purpose of the visit was only humanitarian.

