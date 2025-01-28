Iran: Syria’s Caretaker Government Engages Through Intermediaries

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, has disclosed that Tehran has been engaging with Syria’s caretaker government via intermediaries.

Ravanchi stated that Iran has conveyed its perspectives on developments in Syria to the “new rulers” through these intermediaries, ensuring that the Syrian leadership is aware of Tehran’s position, as reported by the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

He emphasized that Iran’s stance on Syria remains “clear,” reaffirming the country’s respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while rejecting interference in its internal affairs.

Ravanchi also stressed the importance of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria, asserting that the Syrian people alone should determine their nation’s future.

When asked about the potential reopening of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Ravanchi noted that it should take place “in a calm and secure environment.” He added, “This is not a primary or pressing priority for us in our approach to Syria.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, January 13, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi appointed Mohammad Reza Rauf Sheibani as Iran’s new special representative for Syrian affairs.

