Contrary to Regime Narrative: Israeli Shelling Targeted Center of Damascus, Not Surroundings

Sources indicated to Baladi News that the targeted area was the site of the assassination of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia leader, Imad Mughniyeh.

On Thursday, the media affiliated with the Syrian regime reported that two military personnel were injured in a missile attack they claimed was carried out by Israel. The regime media stated that the attack targeted an area near Damascus. However, sources from Baladi News denied these claims, stating that the attack targeted a site in the center of the capital city of Damascus, not military stations, as claimed by the regime’s media.

Sources from Baladi News reported that the missile attack on Thursday targeted a site in the Kafarsouseh area located in central Damascus. The site is located near the General Intelligence Directorate of the Syrian regime, approximately 500 meters away. The targeted site is also near the Iranian school, which was previously targeted by an Israeli attack on February 19th and is about one kilometre away.

The sources noted that the targeted area was the site of the assassination of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia leader, Imad Mughniyeh, in 2008 and was also targeted with a car bomb on July 26th, 2016. The party responsible for the bombing claimed that the area was being used as an operations room and a meeting place for commanders of Iranian-backed military groups.

Israel has been carrying out attacks on what it claims are Iranian-affiliated targets in Syria for several years. Most recently, the Aleppo International Airport was hit by Israeli airstrikes targeting a weapons depot used by pro-Tehran groups. This attack caused significant damage and knocked the critical facility out of service.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.