Al-Quds Brigade Announces Assassination of Leader in Damascus Countryside

Al-Mayadeen channel reported that according to Palestinian sources, investigations into the assassination of Commander Ali Aswad in the countryside of Damascus are currently underway with multiple parties involved. The assassination method used in this operation is similar to previous operations that have taken place in both the Syrian and Lebanese arenas, with similarities noted in the weapon used and the method of execution. It should be added that Ali Aswad’s family originates from the Palestinian city of Haifa, from which they were displaced in 1948, and sought refuge in Syria. The martyr joined the ranks of the Jerusalem Brigades at an early age.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.