Response Coordinators: Nearly 7,000 People Affected by Rainstorm in Northern Syria

On Sunday, March 19th, the Syria Response Coordinators released the toll of damage in camps, shelters and residential communities due to rainstorms during the past 48 hours.

“The organization stated in its report that a total of 63 previously constructed camps were damaged, along with 21 newly constructed camps and shelters.”

“The report indicated that a total of 33,742 people were affected, including 11,457 women and 13,566 children. Additionally, 5,173 people were displaced from camps due to the rainfall.”

“The report highlighted that 6,732 people were displaced and lost their shelter due to the rainfall. Furthermore, as documented in the report, 514 tents were completely damaged, and 1,044 were partially damaged.”

“According to the organization, the affected camps were geographically distributed as follows: 53 camps and shelter centers in Idleb governorate and its countryside, and 31 camps and shelter centers in the northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo.”

“The report highlighted that the recent rainfall resulted in water flooding and road interruptions inside the camps, causing great difficulty draining water due to the absence of sewage systems in all camps.”

“Although the organization did not report any collapse of housing units in the area, some units showed cracks, allowing rainwater to enter. Additionally, large pools of water collected in front of some units.”

“The organization commented that during their damage assessment, they observed significant imbalances in the implementation of projects by organizations within the camps, particularly in the areas of isolation operations and road inspections. This highlights the need to reconsider the feasibility of such projects. Furthermore, the report emphasized that despite providing heating materials to dozens of families, they were unable to use them due to the fear of suffocation or fires inside their tents. Meanwhile, thousands of families remained without heating due to the absence of heating projects.”

