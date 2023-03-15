Official Figures: 3120 Billion Pounds Wasted in a Year at Ministry of Electricity

Pro-regime journalist Ziad Ghosn has published private data indicating that in 2022, the production of electrical energy exceeded 16 billion kilowatt-hours, according to Baladi News.

Pro-regime journalist Ziad Ghosn has published private data indicating that in 2022, the production of electrical energy exceeded 16 billion kilowatt-hours. Based on estimates from the Minister of Electricity, the percentage of technical losses is approximately 4.160 billion kilowatt hours, resulting in a waste of around 3120 billion Syrian pounds. This figure is based on the recent estimate of the cost of the one-kilowatt hour, approximately 750 SYP.

Ghosn considered that the previous value of waste represents 62.5% of the total appropriations of salaries and wages in the state budget for the current year, meaning that if this waste is stopped or reduced by 11%, the salaries of workers in state institutions can be raised by 62%.

Ghosn emphasized the Ministry of Electricity’s responsibility and pointed out that the losses have two sides. The first side is technical, related to transmission and distribution lines, which is the responsibility of all the institutions and companies under the ministry. The second aspect is related to illegal leasing, and the responsibility for dealing with it lies with the distribution corporation and its companies in the governorates.

It is important to note that the reasons for these losses are not always limited to the consumers but also to the Ministry’s procedures, the complexities of the investment system, and its lack of coordination with other ministries. Thus, addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach and cooperation between all relevant parties.

According to a recent statement by the Minister of Electricity in the regime’s government, Ghassan al-Zamil, the ministry is considering increasing the consumption tariff under the pretext of financing the ministry’s projects, which are estimated to be worth about 508 billion SYP this year.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.