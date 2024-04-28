Tension Between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish Forces in Northern Syria

Informed sources revealed that tension arose at the Ghazzawiya crossing in the western countryside of Aleppo on Sunday, between Turkish forces, allied with the Syrian National Army, and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Turkish forces attempted to implement a new policy, which was met with resistance from HTS.

According to sources cited by Zaman al-Wasl, during the early hours of Sunday morning, Turkish forces, along with the National Army and the Public Security Service, initiated military maneuvers near the crossing. Their objective was to introduce their affiliated forces to establish security checkpoints within villages and towns bordering their territory in northern Idleb, aiming to combat human smuggling.

However, HTS rejected the imposition of checkpoints within its controlled areas, particularly along the border. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Turkish forces intend to establish checkpoints in Idleb with the assistance of factions from the pro-Turkish National Army.

A source close to HTS emphasized that the organization possesses its own security apparatus and border guard points to maintain regional security. Given that the Idleb region faces unique security challenges both internally and at its borders, external forces are deemed unnecessary for control and safeguarding purposes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.






