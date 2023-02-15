First UN Aid Convoy Enters Syria from Bab al-Salama Crossing

The aid is provided by the International Organization for Migration, according to Baladi News.

The first UN aid convoy entered Syria from the Bab al-Salama border crossing with Turkey on Wednesday to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Syria on the sixth of February.

Baladi News correspondent in Aleppo countryside reported that a UN aid convoy consisting of 11 trucks entered on Wednesday morning through the Bab al-Salama border crossing between Turkey and the areas controlled by the Syrian opposition in northern Syria.

The aid is provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), he said and includes shelter supplies, blankets and carpets.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, confirmed that the United Nations launched an appeal to raise $ 397 million to meet the needs of the affected Syrians for a period of 3 months. He pointed to the need to open the two crossings into northern Syria for the flow of aid. He said the United Nations had provided $50 million in the aftermath of the earthquake and stressed that the needs were enormous.

