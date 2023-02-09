UN Turns its Back on Humanitarian Catastrophe in N. Syria after Earthquake

The northern region of Syria is witnessing difficult conditions due to the cold weather, according to Baladi News.

“Now we’re in a real race… “Time is running out, and hundreds of families are still trapped under the rubble. Every second could mean saving a life more than 75 hours after the earthquake.” This is one of the testimonies written by a member of the White Helmets team in northern Syria. It was reported and circulated by activist pages at a time when the United Nations was turning its back on the humanitarian situation in northern Syria and stopping the entry of aid to rescue those trapped.

The White Helmets teams in northern Syria are suffering from great difficulties, especially in light of the lack of heavy machinery to help remove rubble and reach the trapped, according to official data issued by the White Helmets team.

According to their data, the White Helmets teams are still working to rescue hundreds of families trapped under the rubble.

Baladi News correspondent confirms that hospitals in northern Syria have reached their capacity, as almost every hour a case arrives, until late Wednesday evening– especially to hospitals in the city of Dana in Idleb countryside.

The White Helmets teams confirm that to date, no humanitarian aid has entered the northern Syrian regions under the pretext that the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey is not ready to receive international aid.

The Syrian opposition denied the previous pretext, through the head of the “Syrian Negotiation Committee, Badr Jamous, through his Twitter account on Wednesday. He stressed that after communicating with the Turkish government, “aid was allowed to enter from the crossing of Bab al-Salama and al-Rai, in addition to Bab al-Hawa, the main entrance.”

The Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming that no aid had arrived from any party, whether UN or non-UN, since the earthquake until the date of publication of the statement.

According to the statement, “the crossing’s cadres are ready to facilitate the passage of any relief convoys, volunteer teams or equipment that helps remove the rubble.”

The northern region of Syria is witnessing difficult conditions due to the cold weather, as temperatures drop below zero, according to the correspondent of Baladi News.

