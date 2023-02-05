New Israeli-Russian Agreement on Syria

Netanyahu said he agreed with Putin to avoid any military confrontation in Syrian airspace, Baladi News says.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid any military confrontation in Syrian airspace.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Iran allegedly wants to create an army and place it in Syria near the border with Israel. In addition, Tehran, in his opinion, seeks to destroy the Jewish state and expose its inhabitants to danger by developing nuclear weapons.

“I originally told Putin: ‘Look, we have a choice: we can go to confrontation or we can find common ground. Israel acts freely… We don’t interfere with your actions in Syria; you leave us alone.” We have found a compromise that serves Israel’s interests and therefore, Putin thinks it does not threaten Russian interests,” Netanyahu told the French TV channel LCI.

He admitted that the two countries have “complicated relations. In his words, this is connected with the fact that Israeli and Russian aircraft fly “at a spitting distance” from each other on the border with Syria. Netanyahu pointed out that Tel Aviv needs freedom of action in the air, which could lead to confrontation with Moscow. However, the politician stressed that he does not want such a development.

But he added that the collision between Israel and Russia in Syria would not serve the interests of anyone and that Israel does not want a confrontation with Russia and accidents between the military aircraft of both countries in Syrian airspace.

On July 26, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz confirmed that the Russian S-300 air defence system launched missiles after an Israeli attack on Syria several months ago.

The Israeli Defense Minister was commenting on the political crisis between Russia and Israel against the background of the Russian war in Ukraine and the escalation of tension between the two countries after Russia threatened more than once to close the offices of the Jewish Agency, which is responsible for organizing the immigration of Jews to Israel, on its soil.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.