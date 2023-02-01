SDF Trying to Circumvent U.S. Plan to Hand Over Borders with Turkey to Arabs

The U.S. Envoy to NE Syria met with Arab tribal leaders in the governorates of Hassakeh and Raqqa, according to Orient Net.

The recent visit of U.S. State Envoy Nicholas Granger to northeastern Syria, accompanied by intense meetings with political, tribal, and military parties, has strengthened the belief that the US is preparing to develop the region’s administration and increase the presence of Arabs.

Granger met with Arab tribal leaders in the governorates of Hassakeh and Raqqa, as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have started to attract “influential” tribal figures to reduce US criticism of their marginalization of the Arab component.

An elder from the Hassakeh tribes confirmed that an SDF official offered him a position in the Council on Foreign Relations of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), but he rejected the offer. The elder stated that the SDF is trying to appease U.S. pressure by co-opting tribal elders without real Arab participation in the region’s economic, military, and administrative decision-making.

He added that he only accepted if the SDF supported a revolutionary military formation, but the SDF failed to provide real partnership in economy, politics, and militarization.

Regarding the news of support for the revival of the “Raqqa Revolutionaries Brigade,” the spokesman confirms that the media exaggerates the situation. In fact, the SDF directs U.S. policy in northeastern Syria, taking advantage of the lack of experience in the Syrian issue. The US will only support an Arab formation if it is safe and approved by the SDF.

