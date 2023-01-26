Press reports: Kurdish State in Syria Impossible, Kurds Admit U.S. Stabbed Them

Several Kurdish officials in Syria have recently expressed their fear of American betrayal, according to Athr Press.

Several Kurdish officials in Syria have recently expressed their fear of American betrayal amid the escalation of Turkish threats against them and talk of US measures in northeastern Syria to appease Ankara. Kurdish concern increased significantly when the issue of Syrian-Turkish rapprochement was opened, which would strengthen the force against the US presence in support of the “Kurdish units” in northern Syria.

In this regard, the Swedish Information Center published a report in which it pointed out that “the Kurds of Syria have previously indicated that they received a stab in the back and betrayal from their American partner, and silence and betrayal from the Europeans, as the Kurds provided them with many services and preserved their interests.”

Talk of a Kurdish fear of a new American stab coincides with the recent developments in the Syrian arena regarding the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement and the intention of the United States to take measures in northeastern Syria to appease Turkey.

In this context, the newspaper Al-Arab published: “The Kurds of Syria are counting on the United States’ rejection of the rapprochement between Turkey and Syria, but analysts confirm that betting on Washington is an unguaranteed gamble. Some analysts say that Washington’s position rejecting the rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus is subject to change later in line with American interests in the region, which in turn change according to the new data on the ground.

They recall former U.S. President Donald Trump’s abandonment of the Syrian Democratic Forces (the backbone of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units) and allowing Turkey to launch an offensive in northern Syria, the most important U.S. zone of influence in Syria.

The only option for the Kurds to stop the Turkish-Syrian rapprochement, according to the Egyptian writer Suleiman Judeh, is to go to Damascus and be convinced that the establishment of a “Kurdish state” is impossible.

Judeh wrote in an article in Asharq al-Awsat that when the Kurds sensed the seriousness of what Turkey was seeking, they apparently decided to precede it and visit Damascus. He added that “they will do it every time. Their goal is to have the Syrian government in their hands, not the Turks. ”

He added that establishing a Kurdish state that includes the Kurds is not possible, as there is no solution for them except to live the life they find. There is no way but to be a natural part of the land on which they live, and there is no way but to believe that their homeland is the state under which they reside.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.