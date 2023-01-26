Meslet Drops Charges, Demands End of Prosecution Against Those Who Assaulted Him in Azaz

Demonstrators in the city of Azaz expelled the head of the National Coalition from the demonstration, according to al-Tareeq.

The head of the National Coalition, Salem al-Meslet, said that he had revoked charges after the attack on him at the Azaz demonstration on January 13th. He demanded an end to the prosecution and detention of those who attacked him.

He tweeted, “We have a lot to say about this criminal regime, whether we agree or disagree in any other matter,” and stressed that “we have more things that unite us rather than divide us.”

“I forfeit all my rights towards those who disagree with me and towards those who offended me, and I appreciate the circumstances that push people to uncalculated behaviour,” he said.

The head of the coalition called on the official authorities to stop pursuing or detaining anyone in the context of the attack he suffered in the city of Azaz, north of Aleppo.

Earlier, the head of the National Coalition directed the follow-up of legal procedures through the military police and the military judiciary against five people who assaulted him while attending the demonstration in the city of Azaz.

Demonstrators in the city of Azaz expelled the head of the National Coalition from the demonstration, which took place in the city after prayers on Friday, January 13th.

Meslet has previously stressed that what happened will not keep him away from his family and will not stop him from being inside Syria among them. It will not stop him from participating in the demonstrations of the revolutionaries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.