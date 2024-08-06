SDF Leader Killed, New Coalition Building Closed in Azaz

A commander of the al-Sanadid militia operating under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed in an attack carried out by an armed group in the countryside of Hassakeh governorate, northeastern Syria. Activist Khaled al-Haskawi said in an interview with Al-Araby al-Jadeed that unknown gunmen, likely cells affiliated with the ISIS organization, targeted with machine guns a military car, on Monday, killing the leader of the al-Sanadid, Badr Hamid al-Mashari, in the village of Musleh al-Sheikh in the countryside of the Markada area, south of Hassakeh Governorate, explaining that the car was heading to the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Meanwhile, Haskawi confirmed that a Turkish drone targeted, on Monday, a military site of the SDF forces in the vicinity of the Golden Rose factory south of the city of Qamishli in the northern countryside of Hassakeh governorate, killing at least one person and wounding others. Turkish army artillery stationed within the Euphrates Shield area also targeted SDF military sites in the villages of Maranaz, Kafr Khasher and the vicinity of Tal Rifaat in the northern countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, and this coincided with the flight of a Turkish reconnaissance aircraft in the region’s atmosphere.

On the other hand, the organizers of the Karama sit-in in the city of Azaz in the northern countryside of Aleppo re-closed the office of the National Coalition in the city after some of the coalition’s employees tried to reactivate the office on Sunday, after it was closed by the organizers of the sit-in two weeks ago. Lawyer Mohamed Suleiman Dahla, the official spokesman for the Karama sit-in, told Al-Araby al-Jadeed that “the building rented by the coalition in Azaz was closed as a symbolic step indicating the popular determination to implement the demands.” Dahla pointed out that “the popular uprising was launched in July due to the negative accumulations during the past years at all levels (political, living and revolutionary),” explaining that “the fuse of this uprising was the paths of normalization and the floating of the criminal Assad and the accompanying statements and measures that confirm this, such as the forced opening of crossings, in addition to the racism and threat to which Syrian refugees in Turkey are exposed, in light of the abject and sustained failure of the opposition to achieve any achievement at all representative, political and administrative levels, and its dependence and absolute subordination. Rather, the loyalty of its people to foreign countries.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.