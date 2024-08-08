20 Killed and Injured in Explosion Near al-Shatt Checkpoint, Azaz

Nine unidentified people were killed, and 11 others were wounded, including some seriously, in an initial toll from a massacre that occurred when a car bomb exploded at the western entrance to the city of Azaz, north of Aleppo, on Wednesday, according to the White Helmets.

Sources on the ground reported that the cause of the explosion at the military police checkpoint is still unclear, with conflicting accounts suggesting that the truck may have been either booby-trapped or carrying a quantity of ammunition and heading towards the Afrin area.

The explosion was massive, resulting in casualties among both the military police stationed at the checkpoint and civilians travelling along the same road.

Interim Government: PKK Footprint

The Ministry of Defense in the Syrian Interim Government announced the launch of investigations to identify those responsible for the bombing that occurred on Wednesday evening at the entrance to the city of Azaz in the northern countryside of Aleppo, resulting in the death and injury of more than twenty people.

In a statement, the ministry said: “In a treacherous terrorist attack bearing the fingerprints of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a car bomb (refrigerated truck) targeted a military police checkpoint near the city of Azaz, north of Aleppo, killing at least nine people and wounding more than 13 others, both civilians and military personnel, some of whom are in serious condition.”

The ministry confirmed that investigations are underway to identify those responsible for this bombing, emphasizing that they “will not escape the punishment they deserve.”

