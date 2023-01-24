Supreme Council for Investment Approves Projects Worth 1,6 Trillion SYP

Arnous pointed to the importance of continuous follow-up and communication with investors, according to al-Watan.

The Supreme Council for Investment held its meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Hussein Arnous. The meeting followed up on the reality of the implementation of projects which are granted an investment license in accordance with Investment Law No. 18 of 2021. They amounted to 53 projects at an estimated cost of one trillion and 616 billion Syrian pounds, achieving 4341 job opportunities.

The Prime Minister stressed that strategic projects need a clear vision and more studies to achieve the desired goal of promoting development and developing the national economy. He pointed to the importance of the investment issue and its systematic management due to its direct repercussions on the economy, the production process, and balanced and sustainable development.

Arnous pointed to the importance of continuous follow-up and communication with investors to overcome any obstacles to the implementation of projects and take all necessary measures to put them into production according to the specified schedule. He called on investors to take advantage of the facilities granted by the new investment law in terms of financial and procedural exemptions and facilities.

For his part, the Director General of the Investment Authority, Madin Diab, explained that the number of projects that entered actual production amounted to ten projects. Seven projects began installing machinery and equipment in preparation for the start of pilot production, in addition to 17 projects that obtained building permits and started implementing their infrastructure.

The projects include the sectors of services, agriculture, engineering, textile, pharmaceutical, chemical, metallurgical, paper, food, electricity, energy, and tourism. Many positives of sectoral and geographical diversity were noted for the spread of the map of investment projects covered by the provisions of the Investment Law.

