Government Officer, 3 Civilians Injured by Grenade in Aleppo City

Aleppo and other government-held areas are witnessing a spike in robbery cases, according to North Press.

The Syrian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that an officer of the Syrian government forces and three civilians were injured in a raid carried out by members of the government Criminal Security Branch of a residence of two people who had been robbing residents of Aleppo city.

In a statement published by the ministry on its official page on Facebook, it said that two persons, who were wearing explosive belts and holding grenades and weapons, had been robbing residents of the al-Shaar neighbourhood in Aleppo city.

Just like other government-held areas, Aleppo continues to witness cases of snatching purses and mobile phones and stealing cars, motorcycles and even domesticated animals from farms.

The Minister noted that during the arrest, one of them threw a grenade at a patrol. As a result, the assailant, the officer in charge of the patrol and three civilians were injured.

The patrol arrested them and seized a number of narcotic pills, according to the statement.

Almost daily, reports of arresting wanted people always appear at the forefront of the ministry’s page on Facebook without putting or suggesting plans to address this phenomenon.

The spike in robberies owns to the hard living and economic conditions that the country is going through in the shade of the government’s failure to find solutions for such a crisis.

Compared to 2021, looting and robberies have increased by approximately 100 percent, according to a previous statement of a security source in the Criminal Security Branch in Aleppo to North Press.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.