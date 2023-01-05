Syria Participates in Funeral Ceremony of Former Pope Benedict XVI

Ambassador Houssam al-Din Ala participated Thursday in the funeral ceremony of the former Pope Benedict XVI, according to SANA.

Representing the Syrian Arab Republic, Ambassador Houssam al-Din Ala participated Thursday in the funeral ceremony of the former Pope Benedict XVI.

Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI Thursday in a grand funeral attended by a number of Presidents and Ambassadors to the Holy See at St. Peter’s Square.

Benedict, the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign his position rather than hold office for life, died aged 95 on December 31 at a monastery in Vatican City.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.