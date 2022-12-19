Syria Warmly Receives Sudanese Minister

Mekdad discussed with Bushra the need for collaboration among the Arab states affected by climate change, according to SANA.

The Syrian government has warmly welcomed the visiting Sudanese Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Abu Bakr Omar al-Bushra.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Foreign Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, and other cabinet ministers discussed a range of joint issues with the visiting official.

Mekdad discussed with Bushra the need for collaboration among the Arab states affected by climate change.

During their meeting, the two ministers hailed the significant role of ACSAD played in enhancing cooperation, sharing experience in agriculture along with encouraging the establishment of joint projects in the domain of environmental protection, the fight against climate change, as well as drought and dust storms, and combating desertification.

Minister Mekdad reviewed the catastrophic impact of the terrorist war on Syria, and its negative effects on various economic sectors, particularly on the agricultural one.

In turn, Minister Bushra drew attention to Sudan’s food security initiative and the Sudanese Ministry’s efforts in sustainable development.

Cooperation, exchange of agricultural products

Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Mohamed Hassan Qatna also met with Bushra and discussed ways of cooperation to enhance cooperation and activate agreements signed between both countries in the agricultural field.

Qatna noted the importance of reviewing the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between both sides since 2000 in the fields of research, forestry, botanical wealth in all its forms, and plant quarantine systems, which form the basis for increasing the exchange of agricultural products.

Scientific research and education

Bushra also met with Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Dr. Bassam Ibrahim. The pair discussed the joint cooperation in the field of agricultural scientific research, the possibility of exchanging scholarships, establishing programs and conducting joint agricultural research.

Boosting environmental cooperation

Local Administration and Environment Minister, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf discussed with the visiting official ways of developing cooperation relations and implementing joint projects, particularly environmental protection and combating climate change, drought and dust storms.

During the meeting, Minister Makhlouf stressed the importance of cooperation between Arab countries affected by climate change, indicating the role of ACSAD in promoting this cooperation and the establishment of joint projects.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.