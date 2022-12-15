WFP Representative and Country Director in Syria, Corinne Fleischer, Meets Cabinet Ministers

Mekdad affirmed that the Syrian government would continue to make all its efforts to secure the Syrians’ needs, according to the Syria Times.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, discussed with WFP Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Corinne Fleischer, and the accompanying delegation, developments related to food security in the region and the world and the impact of terrorism and multifaceted international crises on the availability of foodstuffs in various regions of the world.

During the meeting, Mekdad stressed the need for the United Nations to play its role in stopping the violations of US occupation forces in Syrian al-Jazeera and their looting of the Syrian oil and wealth, in addition to exposing Western sanctions and practices which have cost the Syrians more than $ 100 billion as direct and indirect losses.

Mekdad affirmed that the Syrian government would continue to make all its efforts to secure the Syrians’ needs and to provide all facilitations for the work of international organizations operating in the country to meet the Syrians’ needs and achieve goals of development and early recovery, according to the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the UN

In turn, Fleischer presented the latest activities and projects carried out by WFP in Syria, and some of the plans it is implementing to ensure that aid reaches those who are in need.

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Engineer Hussein Makhlouf, discussed with the Director of the Regional Office of the WFP, Corinne Fleischer, and the accompanying delegation, ways of enhancing mutual cooperation, current work plans, and possibilities for expanding the program’s activities in Syria during the coming months.

Makhlouf hailed the existing cooperation between Syria and the World Food Program and the efforts it is making to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need, stressing the need to ensure the delivery of this aid and adherence to the principles of humanitarian action and to avoid politicization practiced by some Western countries in this context.

Makhlouf also reviewed the economic and living conditions that the Syrian people are going through as a result of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on them by the United States and some Western countries. For the Syrian citizen. He also demanded the WFP and other humanitarian organizations operating in Syria deal transparently and condemn these immoral measures that affect all aspects of daily life and basic services for the Syrian citizen.

Fleischer expressed her appreciation for the continuous cooperation between the Syrian government and the WFP, which will do everything possible to ensure the bolstering of this cooperation and to deliver humanitarian aid to the categories in need.

