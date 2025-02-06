Macron Congratulates Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Invites Him to Visit France

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa received a phone call on Wednesday from his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, congratulating him on assuming the presidency and extending an official invitation to visit France in the coming weeks.

The Syrian presidency stated that Macron congratulated Sharaa on liberating the country from Bashar al-Assad’s regime, expressing his full support for the transitional phase in Syria. The French president also affirmed his country’s efforts to lift sanctions on Syria and create a suitable environment for growth and recovery.

According to the statement issued by the presidency, the two presidents discussed the security challenges facing Syria, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to maintain security and stability in the country. Macron reaffirmed his support for the Syrian political process, the unity of the country, and its independence and territorial sovereignty.

For his part, Sharaa thanked his French counterpart for the call and for France’s supportive stance toward the Syrian people over the past years. He emphasized that Syria would remain a positive actor in the region and the world, focusing on its national interests amid challenges posed by economic sanctions and the incomplete restoration of the country’s territorial unity.

Invitation

Sharaa also discussed the developmental and national vision pursued by the new administration, aimed at ensuring the well-being of the Syrian people and achieving the country’s swift recovery. At the end of the call, Sharaa received an invitation from the French president to visit France in the coming weeks, according to the official SANA news agency.

These developments come within the context of France’s historical ties with the Syrian opposition against Bashar al-Assad’s regime. French territory has hosted several meetings in support of the Syrian people, and French courts have issued rulings against figures from the former regime. France has also maintained good relations with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which control eastern Syria and could play a role in bridging the gap between the SDF and the government in Damascus. Moreover, the French stance may pave the way for other European countries to strengthen their ties with the new administration in Damascus.

A month ago, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, accompanied by his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, visited Damascus and met with the new Syrian leadership.

Observer’s note

Macron’s phone call to Ahmad al-Sharaa comes as french company CMA-CGM announced the renewal of its contract to manage the Latakia port.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.