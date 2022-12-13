Dutch Government Involvement in Supporting Terrorism in Syria is Political, Moral Scandal: Damascus

Syria says the public opinion in the Netherlands was manipulated by the government, according to SANA.

What is revealed in the report issued on Dec 12th by the so-called “Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic on non-lethal assistance” regarding the involvement of the Dutch government in supporting terrorist groups in Syria is only one of the legal, political and moral scandals of this state, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement.

“This Commission admitted that the support provided by the Dutch government to the so-called “opposition armed group in Syria” contradicts with the international law,” the ministry added.

“Dutch public opinion was manipulated to disguise the fact that the materials provided were used in combat and to hide their access to terrorist organizations.”

The ministry said, “The report again confirmed the credibility of what Syria has said repeatedly about the involvement of the Western states, including Holland, in providing support to terrorism in Syria under various headings.”

“Syria calls on the international community to hold these states accountable for all their violations of international law, including the humanitarian law along with all related Security Council Resolutions, and to put an end to using combating terrorism as a pretext by those states to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries,” The ministry concluded.

