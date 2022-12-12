Mekdad Meets Head of Palestinian National Council

Syria has always been standing by Palestine and its cause, according to the Syria Times.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad discussed Monday with the Head of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, and the accompanying delegation the latest developments in the region, especially on the Palestinian field in light of the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s crimes and violation to the resolutions of the international legitimacy and the rights of the Palestinians people.

Mekdad reiterated Syria’s condemnation of Israeli occupation practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, demolition of schools and the killing of children and innocent Palestinians clinging to their lands, stressing that these practices amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Mekdad asserted Syria’s firm standing by Palestine and its belief in the centrality of the Palestinian Arab and international cause.

Minister Mekdad noted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in mobilizing support to international peoples’ issues and in promoting communication at all levels.

He pointed out the need to use all possible efforts to expose the crimes of the Israeli occupation, stressing the importance of Palestinian unity to meet all these challenges.

In turn, Fattouh conveyed the greetings of the Palestinians to Syria, which has always been standing by Palestine and its cause.

Fattouh affirmed the importance of constant communication and coordination between Syria and Palestine and all States supporting the Palestinians’ cause and struggle to realize their rights and establish an independent State with Jerusalem as its capital.

