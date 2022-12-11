Mekdad Meets Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs

Both sides condemned the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on them by the U.S. and the European Union, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad discussed Sunday with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bigdeli, the mutual cooperation relations and the ways to enhance them in order to confront the joint challenges.

The two sides exchanged views on ways to promote relations between Syria and Iran in all fields, contributing to facing pressure and blackmail by western countries against the independence and development of countries.

Both sides also condemned the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the U.S. and the European Union on Syria and Iran.

Mekdad underlined Syria’s firm and supportive stance to Iran and praised the wisdom of the Iranian leadership in dealing with the recent events in the Iranian arena, incited and supported by the Western and Zionist powers to target Iran’s stability and its role in supporting the axis of resistance.

He voiced Syria’s confidence in the wisdom and courage of the Iranian people and leadership in overcoming the western conspiracy against them, and they will achieve triumph as Syria has won the war on terrorism.

Bigdeli, in turn, underlined the importance of the continued cooperation between Syria and Iran to confront attempts to interfere in their domestic affairs and the necessity of promoting the development of bilateral strategic relations in economic, scientific, cultural, and consular fields, especially under the present circumstances and on the regional and international arenas.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.