Anti-COVID-19 National Vaccination Campaign Launched in Various Provinces

Health Ministry on Sunday launched a national anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign in various Syrian provinces.

The campaign, which lasts until December 15th, aims at maintaining the stability of the epidemiological situation and protecting against the severe symptoms when infected by the virus.

Director of Primary Health Care at the Ministry, Dr. Razan Tarabishi, said, in a statement, that the Health Ministry campaign targets people over 18 years old.

Dr.Tarabishi added that about 7314 health workers distributed in 20 hospitals and 852 medical centers and 360 mobile teams participated in the campaign to access the most significant number of persons.

