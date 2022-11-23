Turkey Strikes Infrastructure of Syrians Who Chose to Stay Home – Ilham Ahmed

In an exclusive statement to North Press, Ahmed criticized “media outlets” for being unfair in highlighting the humanitarian side in Syria.

The Co-President of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Ilham Ahmad, said on Wednesday Turkey targets infrastructures that secure livings for five million Syrians, who reject immigration and displacement despite hard living conditions.

In an exclusive statement to North Press, Ahmed criticized “media outlets” for being unfair in highlighting the humanitarian side in Syria.

She added, “Turkey has assaulted the sovereignty of a neighbouring country and destroyed its infrastructures, claiming that it protects its national security, despite all of these Arabic and foreign outlets presenting it to be a strong and mighty state.”

She also criticized the stances of the guarantor states (Russia and U.S.), saying, “Turkey seeks to siege and eliminate us in the all possible means. Very often, interest becomes the order of the day.”

The SDC president expressed her belief that Turkey, through these attacks, aims to gain compromises from allies in other issues.

She went further elaborating on the risk presented in northeastern Syria and the catastrophic repercussions that will be yielded from the Turkish attacks “since a large number of militants of Islamic State Organization (ISIS) and their family members are here.”

She stressed, “We are going ahead in our strategies to build strong international and regional partnerships, and we trust the justice of our cause, and we will protect ourselves against the attacks with all possible means.”

