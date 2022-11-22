Turkey Strikes Aleppo Northern Countryside Three Times in Hours

Turkey targeted on Tuesday villages in the northern countryside of Aleppo three successive times in less than 12 hours, according to North Press.

Turkish forces and their affiliated armed Syrian opposition factions, also known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), targeted on Tuesday villages in the northern countryside of Aleppo three successive times in less than 12 hours.

An exclusive source told North Press the targeted villages are Alqamiya, Kafr Anton and the vicinity of Menagh Military Airbase in Aleppo’s northern countryside.

According to the source, the shelling came in response to another by the Syrian government at about 02:00 pm today, targeting a Turkish base in the town of Kaljibrin north of Aleppo.

However, the source did not elaborate on any material or humanitarian losses.

Hours earlier, the Turkish forces hit the vicinity of the villages of al-Wahshiyah, north of the village of Fafin, and Herbel, southeast of the town of Tel Rifaat, the outskirts of the latter town and the village of Ain Daqnah.

On Tuesday morning, Turkish artillery targeted the villages of Ibbin, of Sherawa district in the countryside of the city of Afrin, Deir Jamal, Kaljibrin, Sheikh Issa, Herbel, Sheikh Helal, Maraanaz, Ain Daqnah, the vicinity of Tel Rifaat, Hasajek and Shawargha with no less than 43 shells.

Sniper Targets Syrian Soldier

Also on Tuesday, a Turkish sniper wounded a Syrian soldier in front of the border gate between the city of Nusaybin, southeast Turkey, and that of Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

A local source told North Press the soldier of the Fifth Corps sustained a critical wound, and was transferred to the National Hospital in Qamishli.

U.S. Expresses Condolences

The United States has expressed its condolences for the death of civilians in northern Syria as a result of recent Turkish airstrikes, urging Turkey to de-escalate.

On Monday, tens of thousands attended the funeral of 12 civilians who lost their lives in a Turkish airstrike on the countryside of Derik (al-Malikiyah) in far northeast Syria.

The U.S. Department of State said, in a statement, “The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life in Syria.”

On November 20, the cities of Kobani, Derik (al-Malikiyah), and the northern countryside of Aleppo, in addition to other areas on the Syrian-Turkish border, were targeted by Turkish warplanes, killing 13 people, including civilians and fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to a statement released by the SDF.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.