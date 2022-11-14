Syria and Pakistan Discuss Means of Cooperation

The Pakistani ambassador affirmed his country’s support for Syria, according to SANA.

Interior Minister Major General Muhammad al-Rahmoun discussed on Monday with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Syria, Shahid Akhtar, ways to enhance and develop mutual cooperation in various fields, particularly in combating terrorism.

Rahmoun stressed that the Ministry is keen to look after the interests of the Pakistani community in Syria and to provide them with all facilitations needed.

The minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the government and people of Pakistan for the support it provides to Syria in international forums, its rejection of foreign interference in Syrian internal affairs, and its standing by the Syrian people in its fight against terrorism and the unjust economic blockade imposed on the country.

For his part, the Pakistani ambassador affirmed his country’s support for Syria to extend its control over its entire territory, along with providing all support to Syrian people in various fields. He also stressed his country’s keenness to develop mutual relations in all areas.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.