Opposition areas record 82 suicides in 2022

The Syrian opposition-held areas recorded a new suicide case of a displaced person residing in the northern Aleppo countryside, bringing the number of suicides to 82 cases, 29 of which were “unsuccessful.”

Local sources told Zaman al-Wasl that an IDP from the town of Meng committed suicide on Wednesday in the town of Kafr Jannah north of Aleppo, for reasons that are still unknown until now.

Mohammad Hallaj, head of the Syria Response Coordinators team, confirmed to Zaman al-Wasl that “the number of suicide cases within the opposition areas has so far reached 82 cases, including 29 unsuccessful attempts, and 53 attempts that led to death.” Among them are women and children.

Last October, the “response coordinators” recorded nine suicides, while the number of failed attempts reached five.

In light of the significant increase in suicide rates, the team called for working to secure the general needs of civilians in the region and asked the media in all its forms to work on spreading awareness of the dangers of suicide and the future consequences of suicide cases.

Syria’s uprising turned civil war that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. More than 80% of Syrians now live in poverty, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance.

