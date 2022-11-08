Syria Says Will Fight Terrorism Until All Land is Cleansed

Damascus said the right and duty of the Syrian state is to protect the lives of its citizens, according to SANA.

Syria has stressed that fighting the terrorist organizations in the northwest and south of the country is a right and duty of the Syrian state to protect the lives of its citizens and ensure its security and territorial integrity.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement posted on its Twitter page that the fight against terrorism will continue until all the Syrian lands are cleansed of the last terrorist.

The Ministry added that eliminating terrorists affiliated with al-Qaeda and Daesh, and other terrorist organizations in northwest and south of Syria is a right and duty of the Syrian state to protect the lives of its citizens and preserve its security and territorial integrity.

The Ministry added that the battle of combating terrorism continues until cleansing all Syrian territories of the last terrorist and restoring security and stability in every inch of Syrian lands.

“Any lies and claims that are promoted either by the sponsors of terrorism and its defenders in the US and its western allies or by their tools which are working under cover of some international organizations will not dissuade Syria from this battle,” the Ministry went on to say.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.