Algeria Says Syria Always in the Hearts of Algerians

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra called for Syria to regain its seat in the Arab League, according to SANA.

Algerian Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, has affirmed that taking a seat at the Arab League by Syria is a normal issue that will be achieved, noting that its capabilities would bring added value to the joint Arab work.

“Syria has always been in the hearts of the Algerians, and the Algerian people have always expressed sympathy and solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people who have always supported Algeria in times of ordeal.”, Lamamra said in a press conference.

He added, “I had the honour of meeting President Bashar al-Assad recently, and I was briefed on his strategy on the unity of the Arab countries as taking a seat by Syria at the Arab League is a normal issue, and it will be achieved.”

“We are pleased with the quality of dialogue with the brothers in Syria, and we are certain that Syria has history and capabilities that would bring an added value to the joint Arab work and would promote peaceful solutions to conflicts in our Arab world and enhance the Arab stance to achieve just peace in the East including the restoration of the occupied Golan,” Lamamra said.

